Janhvi Kapoor marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak in 2018 and in the film she was starred opposite Ishaan Khatter.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought an expensive property in an upscale area of Mumbai. It is reported that the property is located in Juhu Vile Parle Scheme and is known as one of the most luxurious and expensive residential localities in the city. The report also states that the property in which Janhavi has invested is worth Rs 39 Crore.

According to the GQ India report, the Dhadak actress registered the property on December 10, 2020, and it is spread across the area of 4,144 sq ft and the flats are located on 14th 15th and 16th floors of the building. Now, the actress neighbors will be celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ekta Kapoor, and more.

The actress marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak in 2018 and in the film she was starred opposite Ishaan Khatter and the film was the remake of the superhit Marathi film Sairaat. After that, Janhvi has featured in Netflix mini-series Ghost Stories and she also played the lead role in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It is reported that the actress will soon be seen in the sequel of Dostana and she will be starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film.

There are also reports doing rounds that say that Janhvi will soon begin the shoot of her upcoming film in Punjab on January 9 and the film is going to be the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The film also stars Nayanthara in it.

Recently, the actress was seen in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A clip of the show in which Janhvi showed Kylie Jenner wishing her birthday went viral and netizens went gaga over it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma