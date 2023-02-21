Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Pen Emotional Note For Sridevi Ahead Of Her 5th Death Anniversary | See Posts

The iconic actress Sridevi's fifth death anniversary is on February 24. Prior to that, her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, posted the most emotional message on social media. The Mili actress shared an old photo of herself and her mother, which appears to be from an awards event.

The image shows a young Janhvi gazing in awe at Sridevi. Sharing the image, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."

Janhvi's fans and colleagues from Bollywood left encouraging comments for her below the post. One user wrote, "She's just there with you, always!" Another comment read, "We all miss you Sridevi mam.."

Shrivedi's husband, Boney Kapoor, who is also a producer, and their younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor also paid tribute to the late star. Sharing a photo of the Chandni actress, he wrote, "You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…."

Khushi, on the other hand, shared a throwback photo of Sridevi kissing her.

After accidentally drowning in the bathtub on February 24, 2018, Sridevi passed away in a hotel in Dubai. Along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, she was there to attend Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah wedding. However, Janhvi was unable to attend the function. She passed away barely a few months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak released.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the survival-thriller Mili. Next she will feature in Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan, scheduled to release in April. Jana Gana Mana, starring Vijay Devarakonda, is another project the actress has in her kitty. In addition to this, Janhvi will also work with Rajkummar Rao once again in the movie Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.