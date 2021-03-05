Janhvi Kapoor Birthday Special: Is there any dance performance that the actress can not pull off? We don't think so, be it classical dance or some energetic Bollywood number, she surely knows how to ace it. WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The millennial generation's diva, Janhvi Kapoor is going to turn a year older on Saturday. March 6, marks the birthday of Janhvi, and the actress will turn 24. Well, there is no denying that the actress is blessed with many talents, and her dance skill is one of them. Is there any dance performance that the actress can not pull off? We don't think so, be it classical dance or some energetic Bollywood number, she surely knows how to ace it.

Ahead of Janhvi's 24th birthday, we have come up with top-five dance performance of the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress, that made the netizens whistle in admiration:

1. San Sanana Belly Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor once danced to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Asoka's song San Sanana and made the fans say 'woah'. With that perfect belly dance moves, for a second she just made us forget Kareena Kapoor Khan, and we were all for it. She shared the video with the caption that read, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz."

2. Zingaat

In the Dhadak film's song, she made the netizens fall in love with her. Janhvi made her debut with the film Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter. In the Zingaat song, she did the hook step of the song gracefully and everyone just went gaga over her.

3. Janhvi's Kathak dance on Kanha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Many people are unaware that Janhvi is a trained Kathak dancer, just like her late mother Sridevi. The actress keeps blessing the feed of her fans by sharing the dance video on her social media platform. There was a time when she shared the video of her performing Kathak on the song Kanha from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

4. Janhvi's top-notch performance on Nadiyon Paar

Janhvi is all set for her upcoming film Roohi, and recently the third song of the film was out. In the song, Nadiyon Paar, Janhvi was seen acing every bit of the song with her dance performance that surely left her fans spellbound.

5. Panghat

This song is also from the film Roohi, in this, Janhvi was seen killing it with her perfect dance moves. She was donning a lehenga and was looking like a bride, which made Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma fall for her.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma