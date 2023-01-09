Janhvi Kapoor Asks For Bigger Paycheck Than Rashmika Mandanna And Mrunal Thakur For Debut South Film: Report

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who recently won over critics with her performance in the film ‘Mili’, will reportedly be making her big South Indian film debut soon. The actor will be pairing opposite ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR in a big pan-India project.

Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly been approached for not just one but two south films, with one being headlined by Ram Charan and another by Jr NTR. If the latest reports are to be believed, the ‘Dhadak’ star has asked for a hefty paycheck, surpassing contemporaries including ‘Sita Ramam’ star Mrunal Thakur and ‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The amount though, has not yet been revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur have seen massive boost in their fan-following after the staggering success of their films ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Sita Ramam’ respectively. The actors are now asking for a signing amount of nearly Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively per film.

Earlier, it was being reported that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in the south film Industry with megastar Ram Charan in filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama film. The pan-India project will be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas.

During the promotions of her film ‘Mili’, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her desire to work in the south film industry and said that she would love to work with all the big stars in the industry.

“NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janata Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor,” the actor was quoted as saying in conversation with The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’. The film will release sometime this year.