Janhvi Kapoor Arrives Hand-In-Hand With Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani, Sizzles In Neon Mermaid Dress On Red-Carpet

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again made heads turn with her recent red-carpet appearance. The Dhadak actress, known for her unique fashion sense, seemed to have taken cues from a mermaid for her new look.

Janhvi, who recently featured in Boney Kapoor's film Mili, was a vision in a neon green backless and midriff-baring gown as she made her entrance at a prestigious award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night. She further accentuated her look with a sleek bun and a nude lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

At the award show, she was accompanied by her rumoured beau Orhan Awatramani. She even entered the location, holding Orhan's hand, a video of which was shared by the paparazzi on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last week, Janhvi had dropped a sizzling hot picture of herself on Instagram in an all-black outfit with a deep-cut neckline. In the caption, he wrote, "season's greetings!"

However, what caught everyone's attention was Oran's comment under her post. He wrote, "I miss you," with a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi often grabs headlines for her rumoured affair with Orhan. Even though the two have never admitted to being in a relationship publicly, they are often spotted on each other's social accounts.

Orhan was also present with Jahnvi in Europe while she was shooting for her next movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Recently, Janhvi had opened up about her relationship during an interview with News18. Explaining why she is so close to him, the actress said, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back.

"It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it's rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.