New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the film Roohi, was busy with her several lined up projects. However, now it looks like, the Dhadak actress has finally got some time for a much-needed vacation, and she is enjoying every bit of it with her sister Khushi Kapoor in New York. Janhvi went to the US to visit her sister Khushi, who is studying there.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared several pictures from her getaway, and it was all about soaking in the sun, fancy dinners and getting it in all shades of blue and these amazing pictures are proof:

Janhvi shared the pictures with a simple Statue of Liberty emoji. In the first picture, Janhvi was posing with sister Khushi, and they both were giving some major sibling goals with that. Janhvi was donning a black leather jacket and kept her look minimal. On the other hand, Khushi was looking beautiful in a red velvet top.

Janhvi also shared a picture in which she treated her fans by showing the skyline of New York. In the next picture, Janhvi was wearing a turtle neck dress with thigh-high boots, and she clicked a mirror selfie. Well, she was looking cool in it, and her caption read, "Keep your distance."

The 24-year-old actress also shared a picture of ice cream, and we are craving it. Her set of pictures also had a space for a boomerang in which she was flaunting her gorgeous hair and was looking beautiful in it.

Isn't her pictures way too amazing?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has several films in her kitty including Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, among others. The actress marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Dhadak in which she shared the screen space with Ishaan Khatter.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma