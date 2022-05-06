New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The poster of Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari was unveiled a few days ago, and it made the audience curious to know more about the topic of the film. The movie will focus on a small-town girl, who sells condoms for a living, even though her family are against her job. Now, the trailer of Janhit Mein Jaari has been released today.

Sharing the trailer, Nushrratt wrote, "It’s time to make some noise, LOUD & CLEAR! Ek womaniya sabpe bhaari, yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari Trailer out now. Link in bio. Releasing in cinemas on 10th June 2022."

The trailer also focuses on taboo topics like abortion and contraception. The audience is also appreciating that this is talking about the social taboo. One person wrote, "The fact that people are uncomfortable around this subject is the very reason we need films like this". Another person commented, "This is what u called a good social Comedy movie with excellent dialogues and punch lines with superb acting real entertainer".

The movie also stars Vijay Raaz. This will be second time that Nushrratt and Vijay Raaz will collaborate as they starred in Dream Girl. Nushrratt was last seen in Hurdang in 2021.She will star in Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

The poster of Janhit Mein Jaari was revealed a few days ago. Nushrratt shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Be a safety addict #iykyk. Yeh suchna hain #JanhitMeinJaari; releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022."

Nushrratt got some negative comments on these posts, and she gave a befitting reply to the trolls by sharing those comments on social media. Take a look at the video.

Janhit Mein Jaari is a social-comedy-drama, which will hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Tinnu Anand, Anud Singh Dhaka and Ishan Mishra.

