New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the prolific actresses of B-town and was recently in news for her latest release Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress is generally seen essaying the role of the glamorous girl next door, however, with Netflix's anthology, she managed to break away from that image and proved her mettle for the industry. For quite a long Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress is looking for challenging roles, and luckily she has found one in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next Janhit Mein Jaari.

Speaking to Times of India, the filmmaker got chatty and revealed about Nushrratt's character, wherein she is going to essay taboo-breaking role in the upcoming film. In the comedy venture, she will be seen essaying the role of sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company.

“In the film, Nushrratt hops between selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film also focuses on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, which is rare for a woman." Raaj was quoted saying.

This is for the second time the duo will come together for a film after Dream Girl. Speaking further filmmaker added that he discussed the story when they were shooting in Mathura for Dream Girl. The actress was excited after learning about the character of the film and looked forward to essay the role.

Talking about the film, Janhit Mein Jaari was slated to go on floors from April 25 this year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the filming has been pushed, and if everything goes well then, the makers might start filming in August. The makers are now eyeing the August release if the pandemic situation improves. Raaj Shaandilyaa says, “We are planning to shoot in Chanderi and Bhopal. For her part, Nushrratt will also learn the nuances of the local language.”

Apart from Nushrratt, the film also stars Ravi Kishan and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

