Jamtara Season 2 Trailer: Phishing World Of Jamtara Expands With New, Bigger Cybercrimes | Watch

Netflix's most interesting show 'Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega' is all set to return to the OTT platform. On Thursday, the makers of the show unveiled the trailer of the show and by the trailer, the show seems to promise bigger and better mind-boggling tricks and tips. The trailer also revealed the correlation between politics and cybercrime.

The trailer of the show revealed a new face in the series. The Character of Gang Devi will be played by Seema Pahwa in the show. The video shows Gudiya (played by Monika Panwar) standing against Brajesh Bhan (played by Amit Sial) in the election. Meanwhile, Brajesh Bhan has a thought process that not leaders but money runs the country. The new season of the show promises more enthralling and dangerous scams taking place in Jharkhand.

Take a look at the Trailer here:

The National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi is behind directing the series, whereas it is written by Trishant Srivastava.

Talking about the new season of the show, director Soumendra Padhi said that incidents of phishing have increased over the period of time and people across the country have once in their life received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code.

"A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible. This season we’ll witness our favorites fight back much like ‘David’, trying to take on Goliath (Brajesh). Innovating and sharpening their cyber fraud plans, akin to sand, fall through their hands, no matter how they try to control it. As the rivalries intensify, the frauds will as well," the director said.