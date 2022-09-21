Jamtara Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Cyber-Crime Drama

Netflix India’s original series, ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ is all set to return with a new season. The show, which premiered in 2020, will release its second season on OTT giant Netflix.

The cyber crime drama follows the life of young school drop-outs, who plan out an elaborate phishing scam and manage to rake in a fortune, but are soon intercepted by the police and politicians of their area. ‘Jamtara Season 2’ will be released on Netflix on September 23.

In a press release by the digital platform, it was revealed that the second season “will bring together a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power.”

‘Jamtara Season 2’ will see the return of Sparsh Shrivastav as Sunny, along with Anshumaan Pushkar as Rocky, Monika Panwar as Gudiya and Amit Sial as Brajesh. The series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardhasany, Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa.

Speaking about the new season, director Soumendra Padhi revealed that at some point, all of us have been asked to provide our confidential information via scam calls. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge uptick in the number of phishing scams. All of us at some point have received a call asking for our OTP number or CVV code,” he added.

“A number of the young people in Jamtara took advantage of unsuspecting people who weren’t tech-savvy, successfully building a hub for endless cash, with a mobile address book and quick dial. Season 1 saw huge success. We’ve been humbled by the response and how word spread. The ability it had to also educate whilst entertaining people has been incredible,” Padhi added.

‘Jamtara 2’ will see old rivalries and bring to light new characters, with more scams and threats.

“Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega” Season 2 is directed by Soumendra Padhi in addition to being scripted by Trishant Srivastava.