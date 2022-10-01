James Gunn Ties the Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend Jennifer Holland In A Dreamy Wedding

Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and actress Jennifer Holland. The dreamy wedding took place in Aspen, Colorado. The couple has shared a bunch of pictures from their fairy tale wedding, and fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, James and Jennifer shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding, and one of them was from the ‘You may kiss the bride's moment. Apart from the pictures, the couple also shared a video that showed a moose gate crashing their wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the pictures also had Jennifer's photos in a wedding gown and needless to say, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous. It was fair to say that James and Jennifer's wedding was all about laughter, food, and happy moments. One of the pictures also consisted of a snap of their cake with a miniature of them on the top.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote an emotional post that reads, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, Jennifer Holland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world.”

“And also, yes, Funko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown," he added.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The filmmaker also mentioned that, yes, it was moose that gatecrashed the wedding. Further, James also mentioned that Jennifer wouldn't let him see her in the wedding gown before the marriage because her dress was “too perfectly done!”.

The couple also had Sunday fun activities during the ceremony as they including a Marvel vs Dc softball game. Among the attendees, was Micheal Rooker was also present who played on both teams. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, were also present at the ceremony.

Back in 2000, Gunn tied the knot to The Office actress Jenna Fischer. However, the couple parted ways in 2008.