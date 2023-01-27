James Cameron's 'Titanic' To Re-Release In Theatres For Fourth Time On This Year's Valentine's Week

James Cameron-directorial movie, Titanic, is all set for its re-release in theatres on its 25th anniversary. The movie will be a remastered version of multi-Academy Award-winning Titanic and it will be re-released to theatres in 3D 4K HDR and high frame rate during Valentine's Week.

Fans may watch the classic movie in immersive IMAX 3D for one week only to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Titanic. For one of Hollywood's most recognizable and magnificent cinematic experiences of all time, IMAX will transport viewers back to the Titanic, where they can experience the wind in their faces at the ship's bow. Tickets are on sale now for the special Valentine's week.

Director James Cameron also left a message for the fans of Titanic. The tweet from the official Twitter handle of Titanic read, "A special message from director James Cameron. See #Titanic in 4K 3D for a limited time in theatres beginning February 10."

A special message from director James Cameron.

The 1997 American epic romantic disaster movie Titanic has been directed, written, produced, and co-edited by ace filmmaker James Cameron. Based on reports of the RMS Titanic's sinking, it combines real and fictional elements.

Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as members of different social strata who fall in love aboard the ship during her tragic maiden voyage, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Victor Garber, and Bill Paxton are among the actors who also appear.

Cameron was inspired to make the movie by his obsession with shipwrecks. He believed that in order to communicate the emotional impact of the accident, a love story intermingled with human loss would be necessary.