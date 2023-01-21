James Cameron's Avatar 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing Movie In India, Surpasses Avengers Endgame's Box Office Record

James Cameron-directorial movie Avatar: The Way Of Water became the highest-grossing movie in India. The movie has surpassed the lifetime business of blockbuster Avengers Endgame. It is pretinent to note that Avatar 2 has a net box office collection (NBOC) of ₹368.20 crore while Avengers Endgame has ₹367 crore.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Avatar2 creates HISTORY… Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing *lifetime biz* of #AvengersEndgame. #Avatar2: ₹368.20 cr NBOC #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 367 cr NBOC #India biz. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater."

"#Avatar2 week-wise breakdown…Week 1: ₹182.90 cr, Week 2: ₹98.49 cr, Week 3: ₹54.53 cr, Week 4: ₹21.53 cr, Week 5: ₹9.45 cr, Week 6 [Fri]: ₹1.30 cr. Total: ₹368.20 cr NBOC #India biz. All languages. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater," he further added.

#Avatar2 week-wise breakdown…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 182.90 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 98.49 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 54.53 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 21.53 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 9.45 cr

⭐️ Week 6 [Fri]: ₹ 1.30 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 368.20 cr NBOC#India biz. All languages. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023

The worldwide box office for Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed $1 billion, and it is shortly expected to reach $ 2 billion. Starring in the movie are Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet.

Recently, James Cameron also teased fans about the third installment of Avatar. In an interview with Deadline, he said, "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak. You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."