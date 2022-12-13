James Cameron To Skip Screening Of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' After Testing Positive For COVID

Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be physically attending the screening of his film Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles as he is currently in isolation.

The filmmaker shared this news during a virtual presentation for the exhibit, as his health prevented him from being present in person.

"I want to first of all, apologise to everyone who’s gathered there tonight. I can't be at my own party. I was traveling around the world [for Avatar: The Way of Water premieres] … and on the flight back from Tokyo I started to feel kind of heavy. I got tested and sure enough I have COVID, so obviously I can't be there, jeopardize other people," The Hollywood Reporter quotes as Cameron saying at the opening ceremony of his exhibit.

Last week, Cameron was at his movie's world premiere in London, with Jon Landau, the producer, and all the actors. On Friday, Cameron attended the opening of the movie in Seoul, South Korea, and the next day in Tokyo, Japan.

Unfortunately, he could not make it to the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water for Academy members, accompanied by a Q&A, which Landau hosted instead.

"Jim has COVID but is feeling fine. He tested positive as part of a routine testing cadence. He will continue to complete his schedule virtually but will not be at the premiere," The Hollywood Reporter quoted a Disney spokesperson.

Around 13 years after Avatar (2009), which won three Academy Awards and earned a box office total of $2.92 billion, James Cameron is reviving his three-dimensional blue extraterrestrial characters in the follow-up, starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Edie Falco, and Kate Winslet.

The director revealed to The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview that Avatar: The Way of Water was a decade-long passion project, that fulfilled a desire to have a franchise with several instalments. Avatar: The Way of Water will be hitting cinemas on December 16.