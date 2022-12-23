James Cameron Responds To Ryan Gosling's Old SNL Sketch On Avatar Font, Says 'It's Haunted Me'

The likelihood of stumbling upon an old Saturday Night Live sketch named Papyrus while browsing the internet are very high. Actually, after the debut of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water, the web uncovered an old SNL sketch with Ryan Gosling, in which the actor is seen obsessing over with the use of Papyrus font as the movie's logo to a very unhealthy level.

The rib-tickling video stars the Notebook actor complaining constantly about the logo to the point that it "haunts" him. The 2017 video went viral again, ahead of the sequel's release. Amid all the buzz, Avatar director James Cameron, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, referred to a line from the sketch and said, "It's haunted me." LOL.

He said, "It's haunted me. Not really. It is really funny. I'm just astonished that they spent that much money on a little cinematic vignette that's around a, you know, such a whispy thin concept. I said Alright, guys, we are now doubling down. We're using Papyrus for everything."

He also said that he was unaware that they employed the Papyrus typeface for the logo and he actually believed that it was a custom-made element for the movie. "The funniest thing about that whole story is I didn't even know it was Papyrus, nobody asked me! I just thought the art department had come up with this cool font," Cameron said.

Watch the SNL skit here:

The SNL skit has been the focus of the internet’s obsession for the past several days. Look at a few of the posts here:

"People will argue about Avatar's cultural impact when they clearly don't remember the best Ryan Gosling SNL sketch," wrote a Twitter user.

people will argue about avatar’s cultural impact when they clearly don’t remember the best ryan gosling SNL sketch pic.twitter.com/KiEGmYMnhY — caragh @ binary stars ✨ (@ephermeres_) December 15, 2022

"I need Ryan Gosling back on SNL just for the sequel of this skit," read another tweet.

I need ryan gosling back on snl just for the sequel of this skitpic.twitter.com/gDHOJgO8q1 — Lena ⚭ (@foolsonparade__) December 20, 2022

Ryan Gosling’ best performance to the date pic.twitter.com/LlDGHps2Td — 사샤 Ha-R-d to Love (@yeajirose) December 22, 2022

James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar returns to the wondrous realm of Pandora in its highly-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water. Since its release on December 16, the movie has been a big success at the international box office. It achieved a staggering $441.6M in its first weekend and has since passed the $500M mark, currently tallying up to a total of $609.7M, at the international box office.