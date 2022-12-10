James Cameron Mocks Marvel, DC's VFX, Says Comparison With Avatar 2 'Not Even Close'

AVATAR: The Way Of Water is all set to hit the theatres on December 16 and has become one of the most awaited films of the year. The fans waited for over 13 years for the sequel of Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film of all time to this day. Moreover, according to some early reviews, critics have praised Avatar 2 and called it a cinematic masterpiece. Fans have been making comparison between the VFX of the Avatar franchise and the Marvel franchises. However, James Cameron has said that Marvel's VFX is not even close to that of the Avatar franchise.

Talking about the comparison between Marvel and Avatar's visual effects, James Cameron said, "Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry. The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists, more tools and plug-ins, and code [to use]. You’ve got more talented people writing code out there."

He added, "Our team at WETA Digital [the New Zealand effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson] is constantly having new hires, and it’s coming out of that pool, so it improves everything. That said, WETA FX, as it’s called now, is the best. Right?"

"Industrial Light & Magic does great work, but when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing…Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. You saw [Avatar: The Way of Water]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did," James said.

The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way Of Water reads, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in India.