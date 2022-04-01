New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Heropanti 2 is in the headlines because of its amazing action, spectacular dance and groovy dance numbers. Now, the melodious song 'Jalwanuma' from the film is also out. In the music video, Tiger shows off his dancing skills and dashing looks. Tara Sutaria, the female lead of the film, also looks gorgeous in the video and gives competition to Tiger with her dancing skills.

Tiger shared the song on his Instagram profile and captioned it, “There's no love without pain. Come find solace in the beautiful tunes of #Jalwanuma. Song out now.” The song has already gained more than 2 lakh views within 2 hours on the official YouTube channel of T-Series.

The set design in the video looks spectacular. Tiger and Tara look charming in their black outfits. Javed Ali and Pooja Tiwari have lent their mesmerizing voice to the song, and it is composed by AR Rahman. DaFa Kar song from Heropanti 2 was released on March 26. The dance number has already gained over 16 million views on YouTube within 6 days.

Earlier, Tiger posted a montage video with Tara Sutaria on his Instagram page. Tara looks stunning wearing a red saree, and Tiger looks dashing in his semi-formal outfit. He sported an all-black outfit and paired his black shirt and pants with a sparkly coat.

Tiger will be seen in Ganpat with Kriti Sanon, which will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also released in February 2022, in which Tiger will collaborate with Akshay Kumar for the first time. The movie will release on Christmas 2023.

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Bollywood debut, Heropanti, released in 2014. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav