New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the film Jalsa featuring Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan have released the trailer of the film today (March 09). The movie will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 18th March. A few days back, the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the movie. Ever since the film was announced, fans of Vidya Balan are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

This will be for the first time when two powerhouse performers like Vidya and Shefali will be sharing the screen space. Yesterday both Vidya and Shefali took to their Instagram handle and shared a new poster of the film. The trailer of the film is very much intriguing, and we are sure that is going to get the audience hooked. Jalsa is going to be a visual treat for all thriller film lovers.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The poster shared by both the actresses showed two women, Maya and Ruksana (Vidya and Shefali respectively). While Vidya can be seen mouth taped, Shefali in the poster is blindfolded. The poster dropped a hint that both the women are connected to the same case.

Sharing the poster, Vidya Balan wrote, "Watch her truth become a secret" and dropped Jalsa trailer out tomorrow hashtag.

Take a look at the poster shared by Vidya here:

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film features Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Jalsa is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni.

Jalsa will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Vidoe on March 18. The movie will be released across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

