New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mark your calendars as Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are all set to come up with the thriller ‘Jasla’ on March 18 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma from Abundantia Entertainment and Suresh Triveni. The film features Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

On Monday, Vidya took to her social media handle and shared the update with her fans and followers.

“The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin #JalsaOnPrime,” she wrote.

Alongside the note, Vidya shared the first look posters of herself and Shefali.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video shared the official poster of Jalsa and wrote, "this is exactly what the edge of your seat was made for 👀#JalsaOnPrime releasing March 18@vidya_balan @ShefaliShah_ #SureshTriveni @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @ShikhaaSharma03 #BhushanKumar."

Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. The nerve-wracking storyline promises you to keep on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.

Meanwhile, Producer Bhushan Kumar in an interview about Jalsa has told Indian Experss that, "Jalsa is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment. We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like Airlift, Sherni and Chhorii and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves.

Posted By: Ashita Singh