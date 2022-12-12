'Jailer' First Look Out: Rajinikanth As Muthuvel Pandian Doesn't Misses Out On Swag

As Megastar Rajinikanth turned 72 on December 12, makers shared the first look at his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Jailer. Sun Pictures headed to its Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of Muthuvel Pandian from the film on Thalaiva’s special day.

Sun Pictures shared the first look and tweeted, "Muthuvel Pandian has arrived! Happy Birthday Superstar Rajinikanth." Take a look at it:

The upcoming Indian Tamil-language action comedy film, written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth, with Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan in supporting roles. It marks Shiva Rajkumar's debut in the Tamil Cinema.

The film, which was officially announced in February 2022 under the working title Thalaivar 169, will hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.