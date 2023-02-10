Superstar Rajinikanth's fans are excited about his upcoming film 'Jailer' and are eagerly waiting for its release. The star cast is currently busy shooting for the film and several behind the scenes pictures and videos have surfaced on social media.

Some fan pages have posted pictures from the sets of Jailer and the movie is reportedly getting filmed in Rajasthan. In the pictures, an overturned truck and a jeep can be seen on the road.

Recently, the star cast of Jailer was announced which has made fans even more excited. Tamannaah Bhatia joined the star cast of Jailer. Announcing the news, she wrote, "Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you."

The first look of Jailer was unveiled in August 2022. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen standing with an intense look on his face.

The release date of Jailer is not announced yet. It was earlier reported that Jailer will release in the Summer of 2023 and can possibly clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. Then, the reports of Jailer releasing during Independence Day 2023 also surfaced on the internet.

According to the reports, Jailer will release on August 11, 2023. If the reports are true, then the movie will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead role and it is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

Rajinikanth will reportedly play the role of Muthuvel Pandian and Mohanlal has joined the star cast as well. Meanwhile, Tamannah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu have joined the team of Jailer and will play important roles.