Jaideep Ahlawat Expresses Disappointment On 'An Action Hero' Failure: 'I Felt A Little Angry...'

Jaideep Ahlawat has established himself as one of the most talented actors with his stellar performances in the projects like Patal Lok and Raazi. The actor was recently seen in An Action Hero but the movie did not work well at the box office. An Action failed at the box office despite getting good reviews from the critics.

Recently, in an interview with The Indian Express, Jaideep said that he felt bad for him, Ayushmann and Aniruddh Iyer.

“Yes, I definitely feel that. I feel a little bad for Anirudh (Iyer) also, he is a first-time director and he is an amazing filmmaker and an amazing human being. So I felt a little bad for him, the film also and for me, I felt yeh galat hai,” he told The Indian Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

He added that he also felt angry as the film did not do well.“And then when the film came on OTT everybody watched and loved it. I felt a little angry also. People wrote how they wished they had watched the film in theatres. Everybody who watched it in theatres or on OTT loved the film, I haven’t come across anyone who said yeh kya bakwaas film hai."

"It was a Bollywood masala film with so many things in it. There were so many factors in it, and so many little social issues were addressed in the film. We told the story in a good way, but it showed yeh sab aapke aas paas ho raha hai," Jaideep further told The Indian Express.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaideep Ahlawat (@jaideepahlawat)

An Action Hero revolves around a Bollywood star, who accidentally kills someone with his car. And his life turns upside down when someone tries to take revenge on him. The movie is now streaming on Netflix and also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

On the work front, Jaideep will play the role of Hawkeye in Marvel's audio project 'Wastelanders'. He will also star in Devotion Of Suspect X along with Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma.