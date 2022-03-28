New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's two largest multiplex firms PVR-INOX have announced a merger to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens across 109 cities. The combined entity will be named as PVR INOX Limited. The firms said that the merger would help both companies to improve efficiency, reach newer markets and optimise cost. The step has been taken to help the entertainment industry recover from the deep losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies said.

"The film exhibition sector has been one of the worst impacted sectors on account of the pandemic and creating scale to achieve efficiencies is critical for the long-term survival of the business and fight the onslaught of digital OTT platforms," PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli said in a press release.

OTT (Over the Top) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus Hotstar proliferated in the market for the film industry during the 3-year-long pandemic which created a huge impact on different sectors. It particularly ravaged the cinema hall industry as lockdown restrictions banned the song-and-dance spectacle watched by millions.

Here's how PVR-INOX merger will benefit the film industry and change market dynamics

This merger is expected to help the film exhibition industry rebound from the losses during the COVID standstill. It will also ensure tremendous value creation for all stakeholders invested in the two companies. As per PVR's press release, INOX shareholders will receive three shares in PVR for 10 shares of INOX. Further, PVR promoters will have 10.62 per cent stake in the merger while INOX promoters will have 16.66 per cent stake.

It must be noted that PVR currently operates 871 screens across 181 properties in 73 cities and INOX operates 675 screens across 160 properties in 72 cities. Their merger, therefore, will become the largest film exhibition company in India, expanding the space of the cinema exhibition industry.

Also, this merger can help the exhibition industry to counter the advent of various OTT platforms in the digital space affecting its market during the pandemic. As COVID restrictions have been eased across India, PVR- IONX is also thinking of taking world-class cinema experiences closer to the consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. In short, this combined entity is expected to revamp the Cinema experience to bounce back from its adversity.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha