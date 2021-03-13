On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has several films in her kitty including Bachchan Pandey in which she will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is arguably the most seductive actress that has graced the silver screen. Well, to bless the feed of the netizens on weekend, the actress has dropped a picture from her latest photoshoot, and we just can't take our eyes off from her.

In the photo, Jacqueline is lying on the couch and it looks like she has gone topless for her latest photoshoot. The sultry picture is in a monochrome tone. From the picture, it looks like she did the bare minimum for her gaudy look. Her hair was styled up in wavy curls and her brow game was on point. She shared the picture with the caption that read, "Vava" and she added a heart-faced emoji with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Now, if you are wondering about the meaning of the word vava, let us tell you that the meaning of this word is strikingly sexy. And, yes, we agree with Jacqueline here, that this picture is surely voluptuous.

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, her friends from the film fraternity couldn't resist commenting on it. Actress Urvashi Rautela dropped a comment and wrote, "Internet is melting.. goddess."

Tv host and actor Maniesh Paul also dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Netizens also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "tumko mana kie the na ye photo nahi dalne ab kya kare bawal ho jaega."

Another user wrote, "my kweeen.. look at you."

In just an hour of dropping the picture on social media, it had garnered 994,805 likes, at the time of writing this article.

On the work front, Jacqueline has several films in her kitty including Bachchan Pandey in which she will share the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Bhoot Police in which she will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Saif Ali Khan. Besides this, she has also another film in her kitty which is the much-awaited Salman Khan starrer Kick 2.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma