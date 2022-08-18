Jacqueline Fernandez 'Victim Of Conspiracy', Says Lawyer After ED Names Her In Rs 200 Cr Scam

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) named Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, her lawyer Prashant Patil came into her defence and said she is only a "victim of larger conspiracy" adding that "its unfortunate that his client has been arraigned as an accused in the alleged case".

Patil further said that Jacqueline has not received any official copy of the complaint yet and received the information regarding ED naming her as an accused, through media reports only.

"We have received information about the complaint being filed by the Enforcement Directorate only through media reports. There is no official communication from the Enforcement Directorate or the Hon’ble Court. My client has not received any copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, if the media reports are true, then it’s unfortunate that my client has been arraigned as an accused in the said case," Patil was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Jacqueline's lawyer further said that the 36-year-old actress was very cooperative during the interrogations by the ED and asserted that she is only a victim of a larger conspiracy. He also said that no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other Law in force.

"Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other Law in force. This is a case of mala fide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty," he added.

Meanwhile, Patil said that the actress will move to the Patiala court today to ask for a copy of the charge sheet filed by ED. "We will apply for a certified copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. It’s the right of the accused, so we are hopeful to get it," ETimes quoted him as saying.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi Court on Wednesday. The charge sheet mentions Jacqueline as an accused.

Jacqueline has been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation. ED's earlier charge sheet did not mention her name as an accused but mentioned the detail of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi in the matter.

ED charge sheet clearly stated that "during the investigation, statements of the 'Housefull 2' actor were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021, Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz. 3 designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and 2 Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes. 2 pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones. Two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.