Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled For Remarks Against Cosmetic Surgery In Old Interview, Netizens Ask 'Didn't You Get A Lip Job Yourself'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines for her connection in the 200 crore money laundering case about conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline got bail in the case on November 15 and recently made her first public appearance during the trailer launch of her upcoming release 'Cirkus' alongside Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

However, recently, a new video of the actress is making the rounds on the internet for which Jacqueline is brutally trolled for her recent comments on cosmetic surgery. The resurfaced video is from 2006 from the question round of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant.

The actress was asked to share her views on cosmetic surgery, and she answered, "It goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants, and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women. And, if it comes to cosmetic surgery is encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, as opposed to who can't afford cosmetic surgery. And that is not what beauty pageants are about."

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, netizens started trolling the actress for her comments calling out 'unfair advantage' as over the years the actress had undergone several cosmetic surgeries. One of the social media users commented, "Isn't she had a lip job done post-joining Bollywood." Another commented, "how many surgeries has she done so far? Netizens are now speculating about her change of opinion and actions as she joined the film industry and entered the life of stardom.

Interestingly, Jacqueline ultimately won the title of 'Miss Sri Lanka Universe' after her answer. Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight for quite a long time after the money laundering case the actress is involved in the surface of the headlines. Earlier, on October 14, 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez also attended an event in Mumbai after getting bail.

As the actress updated her post regarding the event, the comment section was filled with her link with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. One social media user wrote, "Khale dhan wali safed heroine", while another commented, "Isko wapas bhej do Sri Lanka."

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's 'Ram Setu' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharuccha, and Satyadev. The actress is all set for her upcoming release 'Cirkus' helmed by Rohit Shetty, set to release on December 23.