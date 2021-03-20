Do you also want to give this ice therapy a try? Well, we are here for your help, and we will tell you how can you do it in 5 simple steps:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is an Instagram sensation, and she keeps proving the same with her posts. From dropping sultry pictures to posting about her skincare routine, the actress surely keeps her fans hooked with her engaging social media profile. Recently, Jacqueline shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she was trying ice facial and her pet Yoda was sitting in front of her.

The Kick actress shared the video with the caption that read, "Icing with Yoda in the morning." In the video, Jacqueline was looking beautiful in a maroon colour nightsuit, and she was dunking her face into the bowl that had ice water in it.

Well, talking about ice therapy, she is not the first one who is trying this therapy to get rid of the morning puffiness. Actress Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also huge fans of this ice facial and they also do it. It looks like, the reason behind the glowing skin of the Bollywood actress' is THIS therapy.

Do you also want to give this ice therapy a try? Well, we are here for your help, and we will tell you how can you do it in 5 simple steps:

Step 1: You need to take a big bowl filled with ice cubes and fill the half bowl with normal water.

Step 2: Now dip your face in the bowl for 5 seconds.

Step 3: You need to repeat the process 10 times.

Step 4: Once you are done with it, give your face a good massage in a circular motion so that the blood circulates in your face.

Step 5: Pat dry your face and ta-dah! you are done.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Ram Setu. Not only this, she will also be seen in Bhoot Police and Bachchan Pandey.

