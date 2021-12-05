New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities on Sunday due to a lookout notice issued by the ED. The enforcement Directorate stopped actor Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad as she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

The 36-year-old actor was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the federal probe agency, they said.

Agency sleuths later reached the Mumbai airport and disallowed her travel asking her to remain in the country as she may be required to join the probe.

The actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

The agency on Saturday filed a charge sheet before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in this case and named Chandrashekar, his wife, and six others including Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani, Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, and Japna Singh wife of Malvinder Singh in it.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Chandrashekar had gifted the actor numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of cheating some people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this case. It is possible that Jacqueline might be called to join the investigation again. The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh