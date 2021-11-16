New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After giving a blockbuster hit film Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar is all set to begin shooting for his next movie Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. As per the ETimes report, the actor will be shooting Daman and not in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now, on their way to union territory, Akshay dropped a hilarious video on his social media handle featuring Jacqueline. In the post, he revealed the actress' 'jugaadu' side of curling her hair mid-air without any curling equipment. We are sure the hair hack will leave you in splits.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Ladies, here’s a hack for y’all courtesy Jacqueline Jugaadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair mid-air in a helicopter 😂😂😂"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, talking about their upcoming film, a source revealed to ETimes that the schedule is going to be long and action-packed. "Since the unit could not travel to Sri Lanka for the shooting due to COVID protocols, they are now shooting that portion in Daman," the source was quoted saying.

Though makers finalised a location in Gujarat for one of the schedules, now that location might shift to Daman and Diu, which has become of the most prefered locations for the entertainment industry ever since COVID-19 came into being.



Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu was announced last year in November. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the film suffered several setbacks. Now, the makers are planning to complete the schedule by the end of the year.

In the film, Akshay and Jacqueline will essay the role of archaeologists, while Nushrratt will portray Akshay's daughter. The film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, a Telugu actor. Prithviraj's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the creative producer of Ram Setu.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv