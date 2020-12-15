Jaqueline Fernandez and Kareena Kapoor Khan engaged in a fun conversation over social media after Bollywood beauties dropped their pic on Instagram.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez is setting the social media ablaze after she posted a stunning workout pic of herself on her Instagram handle. The actress, who is currently shooting in Dharmsala for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, on Monday took to her social media handle and dropped a blazing pic from her workout routine.

In the pic, the actress can be seen sporting a black gym outfit while standing in the front of the mirror and clicking a selfie. She captioned the image as, "They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself"

As soon as she dropped the hot pic, her fans bombarded her comment section with lovely and appreciating comments. One user wrote, "major fitness goals", while another wrote, "amazing". Many of her fans dropped heart emoticons on the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline is having a fun time with her co-star Saif Ali Khan's pregnant wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Kareena shared an inspiring pic, from the set of her upcoming ad, wherein she can be seen displaying her belly. She captioned it as, “OMG Soooo Inspiring!!!”. Soon Jacqueline too shared the same image on her story and this led to an exchange of funny comments between the two actresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shared Jaqueline's post and wrote that she wants her bod and added a bunch of heart emojis. She also praised the actress for her physique and desired to look like her. Earlier, the 40-year-old actress was hitting the headlines when she asked Neha Dhupia as to when her daughter Mehr will start dating.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will be next seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan. Whereas Jacqueline will be seen in Attack co-starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv