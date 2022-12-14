Jacqueline Fernandez Will Build A Strong Counter Suit: Actor’s Lawyer Responds To Nora Fatehi’s Defamation Case

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, whose name were involved in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, have indulged in a legal battle. After Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against the ‘Cirkus’ star for “unfairly dragging” her name into the case, Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer has now responded to the news.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer revealed that he is yet to get an official confirmation about Nora Fatehi’s alleged defamation lawsuit. "That is very unfortunate...Jacqueline has utmost respect for Nora. If Jacqueline is dragged to...court, we're ready to fight it aggressively in the court," her lawyer was quoted as saying according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer added, “I have not got any official copy out of the courtroom yet, whatever I’ve gotten is only from the media. Even the court can also reject the notice… It is for the court to decide. It is premature at this stage. But if she has actually done it, we will deal with it very strongly. And once Jacqueline is out of it, then, we will build a counter suit of defamation”.

In a defamation suit filed by advocate Vikram Chauhan, Nora Fatehi has alleged that she has a ‘“pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing.”

“It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” Nora Fatehi stated in her complaint.

The defamation case further added, “It is also pertinent to submit here that the reputation of any person in the Film Industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause huge and irreparable damage to their career.”