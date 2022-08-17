Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused By ED In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Reports

Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as the accused in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case. As per several media reports, the actress may not be arrested right now as the court is yet to take cognizance of the charge sheet, however she may not be allowed to travel outside the country.

The federal probe agency is expected to file a fresh (supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case on Wednesday before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Jaqueline was in touch with Sukesh while he is serving his time in jail.

Earlier, Jacqueline has been questioned several times by the ED. She has been asked to visit ED's office for several rounds of grilling. During her interrogation, she told officials that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrasekhar since 2017 and that the conman had told her that he belonged to late Jayalalithaa’s family.

"I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reading the charge sheet according to PTI.

She also accepted that she received many gifts from the con man including diamond earrings, bracelets, Birkin bags, Louis Vuitton shoes and a mini cooper car among other things. And revealed that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar and accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.

Meanwhile, during the investigation, many intimate pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh were leaked online, which led to the revelation that those two were in a relationship.

Earlier, Jacqueline took to social media to ask for privacy and wrote, "The country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learnt a lot. I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude on my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevail. Thank you.”