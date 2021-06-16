Jacqueline Fernandez has found love in an entrepreneur, who is based down South and is also ready to take the next step with him. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gorgeous actress Jacqueline Fernandez is hitting the headlines regarding her personal life that she managed to keep under wraps. As per reports, the Kick actress has found love in an entrepreneur, who is based down South and is also ready to take the next step with him.

As per a report in the Times of India, Jacqueline is hunting for a new house in Juhu and Bandra for the past two months. Well, she is not alone in this work, the actress was accompanied by her beau and has said to zeroed upon a bungalow in Juhu, which has sea-facing. Yes, you read that right, the Drive actress is going to move in with her beau in a bungalow, which costs a whopping price.

The report further read that the couple has also finalised an interior designer from France for the interior of their new bungalow. The token money has been paid by the couple, while the remaining money will be paid after the paperwork is finalised, which will happen after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in Mumbai.

The source told BT, “They seem extremely serious about their relationship. While he has been working on the modalities for the property, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing things about their home with each other. The house that they have finalised is at a prime location in Juhu. Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace to Mumbai very soon.”

However, there is no confirmation from Jacqueline's side. So, we have to wait till she makes the relationship public with her beau.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh; Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Saif Ali Khan and Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

