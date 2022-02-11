New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raised the temperature on Tuesday when she uploaded the teaser of her upcoming song 'Mud Mud ke' starring the 365 days Michele Morrone's. Now the actress has uploaded a new poster of the song on her social media. The music video will be released tomorrow (February 12).

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded another poster from the song. In the picture, Jacqueline can be seen sitting with Michele Morrone in a sizzling pose.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Here to increase the temperature.. Feeling Hot Hot Hot Second poster of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with iammichelemorroneofficial Full video out tomorrow, 11 am on desimusicfactory official YouTube channel Can’t wait. Stay tuned"

Take a look at Jacqueline’s post:

While talking about the teaser, then it is evident that the music video is an intense music video featuring dance, drama, and high-speed action. The teaser begins with a glimpse of Michele, dressed in a suit with a fedora on his head, walking into a club. Jacqueline can be seen dancing in a shimmery silver dress.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Fans were thrilled by the post. “They look like fire,” wrote one fan. “This is going to rock,” commented another. Tonny Kakkar has composed the song and the song issung by him and his sister Neha Kakkar. The video has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. This is going to be Michele's debut project in India.

Michele made his breakthrough with the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, which was a huge hit on Netflix. As per reports, the sequel of the film has already been planned.

“I’m excited about foraying into the music space in India. It is heartwarming to be welcomed with so much love. I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut,” Michele was quoted as saying by Variety.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen