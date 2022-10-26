‘Jacqueline Fernandez Is Innocent’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Defends The ‘Ram Setu’ Star With A Handwritten Letter

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been away from the limelight for some time now after her name cropped up in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore scam, made headlines yet again. On Wednesday, several media reports cited the ‘Ram Setu’ star’s lawyer claiming that Sukesh wrote a letter claiming Jacqueline Fernandez had no involvement in the alleged scam.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Jacqueline’s lawyer stated that the actor is innocent and will continue to ‘fight for her dignity’.

The report further added that Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a handwritten letter which was released by his lawyer to the media and read, “It's very, very unfortunate that Jacqueline has been made an accused in the PMLA (money laundering) case… We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her.”

On August 17, 2022, a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. Since then, the Bollywood star has appeared several times at the court.

According to the chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Nora Fatehi received luxury cars including BMW cars, and other expensive gifts by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

“During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned,” read the ED’s chargesheet.

Last month Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the case following the court’s order for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a reply to her bail application.