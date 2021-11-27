New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is once again hitting the headlines as a picture of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is doing rounds on the internet. Triggering controversies, the picture surfaces online weeks after the actress denied any relationship with the conman. Sukesh is also the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

In the image, Sukesh Chandrasekhar can be seen planting a kiss on Jacqueline's cheeks while the actress was seen smiling her heart out. The picture is a mirror selfie clicked by Chandrasekhar, himself. As per a report in India Today, the iPhone, through which the picture was clicked, is the same phone with which Sukesh carried out the scam using an Israeli SIM card.

The picture was reportedly taken either in April or June this year when Sukesh Chandrasekhar was out on interim bail. Last month Jacqueline was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for about seven hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his girlfriend, Leena Maria Paul.

Jacqueline’s spokesperson said in a statement, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in the future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple.”

Meanwhile, Anant Malik, the lawyer who represents Chandrasekhar, earlier said, “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Back in 2017, Chandrasekhar was lodged in Tihar jail after getting arrested in connection with the infamous Election Commission (EC) bribery case. It was alleged that in order to bribe EC officials in connection with a dispute over the AIADMK “two leaves" poll symbol, the conman took money from AIADMK (Amma) leader T T V Dhinakaran.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen