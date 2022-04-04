New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday shared a message extending support to her country's people on her social media, amid the Sri Lankan economic crisis. She took to her Instagram and wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."

Amplifying the voice of her countrymen, the 'Kick' actor wrote, "I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgment, they need empathy and support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

She added, "2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation."

Concluding her message, Fernandez said that she is "hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all! Can stand united, if divided, the country will be ruined."

Meanwhile, In Sri Lanka on Saturday, a three-day island-wide curfew was imposed after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country. Also, on Sunday night, all 26 Cabinet Ministers submitted letters of resignation. Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."

Talking about Jacqueline, the former Miss Sri Lanka is residing in India and was recently spotted promoting her film Attack opposite John Abraham. She was also seen in Bachchhan Paandey featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh