Jacob Elordi To Replace Henry Cavill As Superman? Viral Pic Of ‘Euphoria’ Star As Superhero Gets A Thumbs Up From Social Media

Hollywood sensation Jacob Elordi seems to have landed himself the opportunity of a lifetime. The actor, who stars as Nate Jacobs in the HBO Original series Euphoria, will reportedly replace Henry Cavil as the next Superman in DC’s upcoming project.

Several pictures of the ‘Kissing Booth’ star’s morphed face over the Superman have also been going viral on social media. Soon director James Gunn took to social media to clarify the same. The filmmaker confirmed that the casting for the project has not been finalised yet suggesting that Elordi won't be replacing Henry Cavill.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them." As for Jacob Elordi's Hollywood career, after starring in The Kissing Booth franchise and Euphoria, the actor is also working on an Elvis Presley biopic. The actor is yet to star in a superhero franchise.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill took to his social media account last month to announce that he won’t be returning as Superman in the next DC film. Taking to his Instagram account, Cavill wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” the actor added in his post.

Henry Cavill wished filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran his best for the futute and wrote, “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!” Henry Cavill’s post read.

Henry Cavill’s emotional note concluded by him saying. “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”