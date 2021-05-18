Jackie Shroff took to his official social media handle to share his make-up man Shashi's throwback photo and paid a tribute to him online. Scroll down to see what he wrote.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff's make-up man Shashi passed away. The artist had been working with the actor since 37 years.

Jackie took to his official social media handle to share a special tribute for Shashi Dada. He posted a throwback picture with him and wrote, “Shashi Dada. Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart. My make up person for 37 years passed away.”

Shashi Dada 🙏Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart❤️



My make up person for 37 years passed away.

As soon as the post was shared, Jackie Shroff's fans and other celebs started pouring their condolences. Actors like Gurmeet Choudhary, Rahul Dev and more commented on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff debuted in films through Subhash Ghai’s 1983 hit, Hero. The film also starred actress Meenakshi Sheshadri. Apart from that Jackie Shroff gained popularity with films like Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Rangeela and many more.

Talking about his recent film, Jackie was cast in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While, speaking about the film, he told PTI, "Like it always happens, Salman just called me and said there is a film being made by his family. He said it is a comedy and I have to play the role of a police officer. So I said ok. What I’m doing in this movie is all humour and one shouldn’t take it seriously."

The actor will next be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

