Jackie Shroff Teams Up With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After Almost 2 Decades, To Star In 'Heeramandi'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for his art in the world of cinema by delivering classic blockbusters for over decades in the Bollywood industry. The filmmaker recently brought his magic on screen with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheswari in prominent roles.

Soon after the major success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Bhansali fans are highly anticipated and thrilled for his upcoming venture 'Heeramandi' reportedly featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, and Farida Jalal in lead roles. The film was announced by Bhansali Productions last year in August along with Netflix.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the latest update from the makers has finalized the entry of actor Jackie Shroff in 'Heeramandi.' If the reports are to be true, then Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jackie Shroff will be seen working together after 20 years. The duo was last seen together in 2002's 'Devdas', where Jackie Shroff played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's friend Çhunni Babu.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have already shot a major portion of 'Heeramandi', and will soon resume the shooting of the film, where the redoing of various portions of the set needs some touch.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, actress Sonakshi Sinha was hence asked about being a part of the project, and the actress replied, "There are speculations but I'll wait for Sanjay Sir and his team to make official announcements. I don't want to be saying anything, or stepping out of line. But yes, there are speculations, and people can speculate all they want." Although, the 'Dabangg' actress never gave any confirmation, however, hinted to her fans about her entry in the film.

'Heeramandi' was announced by Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions via an Instagram post stating, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close."