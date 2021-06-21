In the same interview, Krishna Shroff said that Tiger is sorted and headstrong and whatever makes him happy, makes us happy too.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Tiger Shroff has been rumoured to be dating the actress Disha Patani since many months now. Patani is often spotted not only with Tiger but also with ‘Baaghi’ actor’s family members – be it Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff or his sister Krishna Shroff. Lately, Jackie Shroff opened up about son Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship. The veteran actor categorically stated that Tiger first started dating when he was 25 while adding that he has no idea what “they” (Tiger and the person he’s dating) have decided for their future.

“My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good," Jackie was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble.

Recently, Disha Patani also celebrated her 29th birthday with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna.

In the same interview, Krishna Shroff said that Tiger is sorted and headstrong and whatever makes him happy, makes us happy too. "I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what’s right, he’s a really intelligent guy and as long as he’s happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don’t think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way," Krishna told Bollywood Bubble.

Disha Patani will next be seen in the sequel of ‘Ek Villain’, whereas Tiger Shroff will next feature in ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Heropanti 2’.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma