Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Calls RRR 'Unbelievable', Opens Up About Working In Bollywood Films

JOHN Krasinski is back as the CIA agent in Jack Ryan Season 3 and is busy promoting his web series these days. While promoting his film in India, John talked about his opinion on RRR and his wish to do a Bollywood film in the future.

In an interview with India Today, he was asked if he would be open to doing a Bollywood film. "God, I would love to do a Bollywood film but oh, no dancing. I'd be horrible. I'd be in the scene, but I'd be the person that's not dancing,” John said.

He further added, "That is true. I mean, I will do it but with maybe some subtitles at the bottom that says ‘this guy's horrible’. As long as the audience is aware.”

He expressed his desire to watch RRR and called the movie 'unbelievable'. “Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it's unbelievable. I've been wanting to see it, but I haven't been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can't wait to see it,” he added.

Talking about, Jack Ryan, the series is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series will star John Krasinski as Jake Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena and Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Jack Ryan is a fictional character created by novelist Tom Clancy. The CIA agent has been played by many Hollywood actors in the past including Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.

‘Jake Ryan’ on Prime Video is the first time the character of the CIA spy has been played on the small screen. John is the fifth actor to play the role of Jack Ryan.

As per reports, the series has been renewed for the fourth season as well and a spin-off is also under development.