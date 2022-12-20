Jack Ryan 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch John Krasinski’s Political Thriller’s Latest Season

Jake Ryan 3 Release Date: John Krasinski will be starring as the titular character in the series. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The highly-anticipated season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is all set to release on OTT this week. The series starring John Krasinski in the lead role will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The official teaser of ‘Jack Ryan 3’ was released by the makers a few weeks ago and showcased John Krasinski returning as the CIA agent in the all new season. Taking to their social media account, the official page of Jake Ryan series wrote on Instagram, “Agent Status: Rogue. #JackRyan arrives December 21 on @PrimeVideo.” Watch video here:

According to reports, ‘Jake Ryan 3’ will feature eight episodes in the latest season of the series, and will be starring John Krasinski, who will also be the executive producer on board. The show will be launched in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Jake Ryan 3’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022. The series will star John Krasinski as Jake Ryan, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena and Michael Peña as Domingo "Ding" Chavez.

Notably, Jack Ryan is a fictional character created by American novelist Tom Clancy. The famous CIA spy has been played by many Hollywood actors in the past including the likes of Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine.

‘Jake Ryan’ on Prime Video is the first time the character of the CIA spy has been played on the small screen. The series premiered on Prime Video back in 2018. Just before the premiere of season 2, the series was renewed for a third season in February 2019. In May 2022, ‘Jack Ryan’ got renewed for a fourth and final season.

