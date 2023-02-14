Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy film Jab We Met re-released in cinemas on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles released in 2007 and became a cult classic.

On Monday, videos of fans dancing in theaters after watching Jab We Met went viral on social media platforms. A user posted the response of the public and wrote, “watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response.”

Watch:

watched Jab We Met in theatres 16 years after its release and this was the response : pic.twitter.com/cR1Y1qYx2u — moan papdi (@komediangold) February 12, 2023

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to give their reactions. One user wrote, “GAWD HOW MUCH THIS MOVIE GIVE SME ABSOLUTE HAPPINESS.” Another tweet read, “I think 90's bollywood supremacy is >>>>> Even today If some of them are screened at theaters, the gathering and the box office collection will be huge in numbers.”

“After almost 16yrs #JabWeMet in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it,” read another tweet.

Another tweet read, “I didn't watch on theaters but I never miss this movie on #TV . A movie always close to my heart ❤️ And my favorite @shahidkapoor , thanks a lot for being such an actor to whom I can't stop adoring. Love u lots 💓 Shahid. God bless.. #shahid all time favorite #kareena #shahid.”

Shahid Kapoor reacted to the user’s tweet and wrote, “Too special 🫶🫶”

Released in 2007, Jab We Met also marked the last time onscreen pairing of ex-lovers Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Several other movies have also been re-released in theaters on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic classic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also released in select theaters. Titanic, Minnale, Premam, Tamasha and Me Before You also released in theaters for fans to enjoy.