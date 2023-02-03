Jab We Matched: Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, Priyank Sharma To Star In This New Romantic Series On Amazon MiniTV

Stories about romance have a special aura to them; they never cease to amaze with their innocence and purity. Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service brings a fresh take to romance with Jab We Matched, which is set to release soon on the service.

The show explores 4 unique stories around dating and each story holds an unexpected turn of events which will leave the audience guessing what just happened. The four episodes are titled Dating Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date and Formula Sheet.

Jab We Matched is helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. The show presents 4 episodes featuring popular faces - Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Revathi Pillai.

The show with its four episodes teases each narrative with a unique climax keeping the audience hooked and engaged till the end. The ensemble cast has all the up-and-coming popular names with interesting pairs coming together, many for the very first time which is a treat for the fans and audiences to witness.

Talking about the show, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, “Amazon miniTV is happy to announce the romance drama – Jab We Matched which revolves around modern day dating but with a fresh narrative which will resonate with the young audience. Amazon miniTV is exploring unique story telling formats to engage with audiences across regions and fresh scripts, creators with talented actors to offer a wholesome entertaining experience”.

Sharanya Rajgopal, Show Creator and Studio Head - TTT, “From the very inception of Jab We Matched, we at Studio TTT believed that it would be a roller coaster ride, just like the stories we wrote. Watching it come alive with a talented set of actors and a great team helmed by our incredible director Srinivas Sunderrajan, has been thrilling. We are certain the show will connect with the audiences, leaving them wanting for more. And having Amazon miniTV on board as the streaming partner, with their reach, will ensure that the show can be viewed by anyone from anywhere in India for free, with a decent internet connection. We look forward to the show going live and can't wait to see the audiences’ response. It's perfectly poised for many seasons of young and fun stories.”

4 unique stories around modern day dating - Jab We Matched will soon premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV.