New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is one of the top stars in India today but it would be fair to say that the actor has also seen some lows in his life. Salman who recently hosted IIFA 2022, broke down while sharing an extremely emotional and memorable incident of his life. Salman Khan while hosting the award show revealed how Suniel Shetty helped him when he had financial issues.

Colors TV will air IIFA 2022 on June 25 and the official Instagram handle of the channel recently shared a promo wherein Salman is crying while describing the whole event.

In the clip of the award show shared by Colors, anchor Riteish Deshmukh asked Salman Khan, “What is the most memorable moment of your life?” Salman answered, “Earlier when I didn't have money, at that time, I went to Suniel Shetty's clothing shop. It was a very expensive one. I couldn't afford anything more than a shirt or a pair of jeans and at that time Suniel noticed that I had no money so he gifted me a stone-wash shirt. He noticed that I had my eyes on a wallet."

Watch the Clip here:

Saying this Salman clearly got emotional and teared up and he walked close to where Suniel's son Ahan Shetty. Ahan got up and hugged Salman. Salman then continued, “So he took me home and gave me that wallet."

Soon after the clip was shared on social media, fans flooded the comments section praising Suniel Shetty and sympathizing with Salman Khan. One fan wrote, "This is so emotional. Sunil Shetty awww. Salman ka bhi aisa waqt tha OMG. Sunil shetty jaisa har kisi ko dost mile."

For the unversed, this year the IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena and was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Several celebrities including Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan among others rocked the stage with their performances.

