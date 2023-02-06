Jab 'Bollywood Wives' Met Hollywood Actor Mindy Kaling | See Pics

The primary cast members of the Netflix Indian reality show "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" - Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh - had a meeting with another Netflix creator on Monday.

The Bollywood Wives took pictures with Hollywood actor and producer Mindy Kaling at the Netflix offices, which were later shared on Instagram by Maheep, Bhavana, and Seema. Fans commented on the posts and speculated about the possibility of future projects between them.

Taking to Instagram, Maheep shared a photo with Mindy and the gang and wrote, "Afternoon with the amazing @mindykaling (red heart emoji) #thefabulouslivesofbollywoodwives."

While, fans dropped red heart emojis below the post and stated that the photos were fabulous, one Instagram user asked, "Cameo in Never Have I Ever??" Mindy is the writer and producer of the Netflix series based on a young Indian-American teenager named Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Seema also shared a "fabulous" picture with Mindy and captioned it, "What a fabulous day! Got to meet and chat with this incredible woman @mindykaling Actor, producer, writer she's nailed it! Yet again proof that women can do and have it all @neverhaveiever is one of my favourite shows Thank you @netflix_in for making this happen #fangirlmoment #whatawoman #mindykailing #netflix #iminawe #womenruletheworld #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives."

One user commented below her post, "She's a legend. So happy she's in India," While another remarked, "My favourites with my favourite."

Bhavna divulged that she has a wonderful afternoon with Mindy. Sharing the image, she wrote, “NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon!!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor!!!"

Neelam, who looked radiant in the pictures with Mindy, wrote, "When the Bollywood wives met Mindy!! @mindykaling An afternoon well spent, great conversations and a good laugh was Fabulous meeting you," along with the hashtags #fabuloulivesofbollywoodlives and #neverhaveiever.

For the unversed, the second season of the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on September 2, 2022. The first series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix.

Mindy had previously posted pictures of herself in Jaipur, with writer Dan Goor, leading many to believe that she was in the country to scout locations for her upcoming movie with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The film will feature Mindy and Priyanka as cousins in an Indian wedding setting and will be produced by Universal Pictures. It is expected to be similar in style to the films Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.