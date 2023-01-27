Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Regina Cassandra Shines In Srijit Mukherji's Web Series; Barun Sobti Leaves A Mark Too

Regina Cassandra and Barun Sobti-starrer web series, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, released on OTT platform Zee5 on January 26, 2023. Apart from Regina and Barun, the movie stars Sumeet Vyas and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles. The series has been bankrolled by National Film Awards winner Srijit Mukherji.

The web series revolves around a well-known IPS officer named Kavya Iyer (Regina) who finds herself in a dire situation where huge amounts of RDX have entered the nation and she must intervene to stop it, but she needs to strike a balance between all of this and her shaky personal life.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is undoubtedly a compelling story at its core. It stars a female who has attained greatness in a male-dominated ecosystem as she and her husband battle for custody of their son as a part of their divorce. Not only this, she also has a family who has been dealing with some difficult situations.



Producer Srijit Mukherji also designs attractive surroundings. The character of Mita, a Muslim woman in a senior position in the police, is excellently used. Before she ultimately decides to educate a terrorist, she doesn't even once mention her religion. It does have an impact. He has a similar interest in creating a trilling universe. For this, he adds intriguing turns, some of which even manage to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Regina Cassandra definitely shines as a leader as she takes efforts to make it intriguing. Together, they do create an interesting dynamic, with Mita Vashisht providing a fair amount of support.

As the story revolves around women taking over in the male-dominant society, Barun Sobti excels despite having a small role to perform. Chandan Roy, known for his performance in Panchayat, manages to attract the audience well, while Sumeet Vyas also gives a stellar performance despite having a confusing role in the show.

Although Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is good, it isn't new enough to count as a popular show. There are many voids, and that bothers as well. The reason why half of the plot twists and turns don't work is that it seems like we have seen this happen numerous times in thrillers and spy films that centred on the military attempting to protect the nation from a serious threat.