New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Family Man 2 has maintained its top position in news even after weeks of the release. The critically acclaimed show touched the heart of the audience with its unique storyline and kept them hooked for the second season. With the release of the second season, fans were hoping the second season would unveil the mystery of Lonavla featuring Aravind (Sharad Kelkar) and Suchi (Priyamani) but to their disappointment, the makers Raj and DK chose to keep it a secret.

Though the audience is not aware of what happened in Lonavla, they have concluded that Suchi cheated on Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). Owing to this, The Family Man fans are sending hate messages and death threats to Sharad. During an interview with SpotBoyE, the actor revealed that he is receiving threatening messages from the fans and are asking him to stay away from Suchi and Srikant.

Speaking to SpotboyE, he said, "I get these messages daily like ‘Srikant and Suchi ke beech mat aao, jaan se maar denge tumko’, and I get a lot of threats too. So, I have got used to it."

He further revealed that he has come across several theories regarding the Lonavla mystery. “The theory in the first season became so big that Arvind is Zulfiqar actually, for whom the mission was done, and now so many memes are being made every day, like when Arvind and Suchi were in Lonavala, Chellam sir was watching us, or when Srikant was in Chennai, me and Suchi were dancing on the beach. They are damn funny and so creative, and it’s going in the favour of the show.”

Well, not just Sharad even Priyamani has received hate messages from the show's fans. During an interview with the journalist Puja Talwar, the actress was quoted saying, "I got a lot of hate after season two. Almost every day, whatever post I put out on social media, the first thing everybody says is, 'you shouldn't have betrayed Srikant', 'you shouldn't have done this to Srikant', 'why did you stab Srikant in the back?'."

However, Priyamani took these hate comments positively and added that she must have done something right (acting skills) for the fans to comment like this.

Meanwhile, talking about the suspense over the Lonavla mystery, the makers DK and Raj said that the audience will get to know about the incident when Srikant will learn it, which means fans will have to wait for the third season to unveil this big mystery.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv