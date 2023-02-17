J-Hope In The Box Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch This BTS' Documentary

BTS member J-Hope's documentary 'J-Hope In The Box' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and BTS ARMY is on cloud nine. J-Hope's documentary will show his journey of making his solo album 'Jack In The Box' and his performance at the Lollapalooza. J-Hope in the Box is now streaming on Weverse and Disney+ from February 17, 2023.

If you are planning to watch the documentary, then read these 10 tweets before doing so.

Jhope In the Box focused on showing J-Hope as a person. On Hope On The Street, I’ll be going back to my roots. I started out as a dancer. For me, everything started from there. So I’d like a chance to look back on that.

-Jhope #jhopeINTHEBOX pic.twitter.com/PuXRysDtiU — Military Wife •FAN ACCOUNT•YOU KNOW BTS👨‍🚀????• (@OT7_06_13) February 17, 2023

YOONGI CAMEO!!!! — Acina D | J-HOPE IN THE BOX (@uarmynica) February 17, 2023

YOONGI’S CAMEO IN J-HOPE IN THE BOX I SCREAMED LIKE THAT TOO https://t.co/bFZVAsEMsK — dile⁷ 🍯 sope fic 📌 🐿️🎉 (@fruttolosope) February 17, 2023

yoongi’s cameo in j-hope in the box in which hoseok asks him if he wanna try the food but he is going to a wedding this is so random I love them #jhopeINTHEBOX pic.twitter.com/pDPuctDtN7 — dile⁷ 🍯 sope fic 📌 🐿️🎉 (@fruttolosope) February 17, 2023

@BTS_twt i really enjoyed watching j-hope in the box 🥺 thank you so much hobi for your hard work. i'll stream JITB from start to finish once again ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/bVqyALzDXt — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) February 17, 2023

Hoseok mom has her merch collection, hobi told her that he would give her recent merch to update the collection and she replied "I won't throw any of that away,it all stays,I'll find more space" 😭



MICKEY IN J-HOPE IN THE BOX AWWWWWWWWW pic.twitter.com/cs45FgdFrq — lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@seokjinbit) February 17, 2023

YA GIRL AND HER SIGN MADE IT TO THE J-HOPE IN THE BOX DOCUMENTARY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/afOKz9IFxL — Lil hope right here 🕺🌟 (@hopeonth4street) February 17, 2023

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, J-Hope earlier performed at Lollapalooza and was the first Korean artist to headline this event.