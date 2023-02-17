OPEN IN APP

J-Hope In The Box Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch This BTS' Documentary

J-Hope in the Box is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The documentary will show J-Hope's journey of making his first solo album.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 05:16 PM (IST)
BTS member J-Hope's documentary 'J-Hope In The Box' is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and BTS ARMY is on cloud nine. J-Hope's documentary will show his journey of making his solo album 'Jack In The Box' and his performance at the Lollapalooza. J-Hope in the Box is now streaming on Weverse and Disney+ from February 17, 2023.

If you are planning to watch the documentary, then read these 10 tweets before doing so.

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, J-Hope earlier performed at Lollapalooza and was the first Korean artist to headline this event.

